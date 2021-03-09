Catholic World News

Doctors’ suit seeks conscience protection in ‘transgender’ cases

March 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A group of doctors and health-care institutions has filed a court appeal to block enforcement of a federal regulation requiring doctors to perform gender-altering procedures or risk discrimination lawsuits. The Becket law firm, representing the doctors, argues that the regulation violates the religious freedom of the doctors and institutions.

