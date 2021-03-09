Catholic World News

High court: civic officials can be liable for religious-freedom offenses

March 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court, in an 8-1 decision, ruled that government officials may be held personally liable for violating someone’s religious freedom. The case of Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski involved a student at a public college who was barred from evangelizing on campus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!