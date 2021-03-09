Catholic World News
Most Texas bishops retain capacity limits; Tyler bishop ends dispensation from Mass obligation
March 09, 2021
Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Greg Abbott has ended all Covid restrictions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
