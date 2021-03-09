Catholic World News

Synod cardinal, other Vatican officials discuss synodality and women

March 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, described the appointment of Sister Nathalie Becquart as synod undersecretary as “a major milestone”; she will be permitted to vote in future synods.

