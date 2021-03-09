Catholic World News

Study examines cultural diversity and religious vocations

March 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate

CWN Editor's Note: The 146-page report is based on surveys of men and women who have entered religious life in the United States since 2005. 62% said that “getting to know a priest or a religious brother or sister/nun beside family members” had a “great impact” on their vocation, and 60% said that attending Mass as a family had a similar impact.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!