Catholic World News
Supreme Court, in 8-1 decision, sides with Christian students silenced on Georgia campus
March 09, 2021
» Continue to this story on ABC News
CWN Editor's Note: Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion; Chief Justice John Roberts filed the lone dissent (excerpts).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!