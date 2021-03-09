Supreme Court, in 8-1 decision, sides with Christian students silenced on Georgia campus

Catholic World News

March 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on ABC News

CWN Editor's Note: Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion; Chief Justice John Roberts filed the lone dissent (excerpts).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!