‘What have we become?’: New Mexico archbishop laments abortion, assisted suicide bills

March 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “New Mexico is set to legalize abortions with very few restrictions,” Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe warned. “Particularly concerning is that this law also removes all conscience protections for medical providers. . . . This assisted suicide bill is set to be the worst in the nation, making it a requirement that all patients in hospice care be offered assisted suicide as an option.”

