Masses following CDC health guidelines ‘extremely safe’ to attend, expert says

March 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is extremely safe to attend Mass indoors following common sense precautions as recommended by the CDC,” said Deacon Timothy Flanigan, professor of medicine and of health services, policy and practice at Brown University.

