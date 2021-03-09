Catholic World News

In US, poor parishes and dioceses face precarious post-pandemic world

March 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: 13 dioceses “saw an overall parish collection drop between 50-90%,” according to the report. “Another 17 dioceses saw overall parish collections drop between 30-49% during the pandemic.”

