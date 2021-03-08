Catholic World News

In airplane interview, Pope acknowledges risks of inter-religious statements

March 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking with reporters on his return trip from Iraq on March 8, Pope Francis said that he realized some Catholics think he is “one step away from heresy” in his statements on inter-religious harmony. But he said he feels a “restless for fraternity” with non-Christians, and always prays before issuing such statements. The Pope praised Ayatollah al-Sistani as “a beacon,” adding that “wise men are everywhere because God’s wisdom has been scattered all over the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!