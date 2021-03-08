Catholic World News

Remains of Father Kapuan, heroic Korean war chaplain, identified

March 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on NBC

CWN Editor's Note: US military officials have announced the discovery of the remains of Father Emil Kapuan, a military chaplain who died in 1951. Father Kapuan, who received the Medal of Honor posthumously, and is a candidate for beatification, died of pneumonia while in a North Korean prison camp, after he was captured while tended to wounded soldiers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!