‘Our heart must be cleansed’ to be missionary disciples, Pope preaches at final Mass in Iraq

March 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: After arriving in Iraq on March 5, Pope Francis met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani and took part in an interreligious gathering in Ur on March 6. The following day, he prayed for victims of war in Mosul (which ISIS occupied from 2014-17) and addressed the faithful in Qaraqosh, which ISIS also had ravaged.

