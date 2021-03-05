Catholic World News

DC archdiocese struggles to explain $2 million allocated for retired cardinal

March 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a report on the Pillar news site that $2 million had been earmarked in this year’s budget for the “continuing ministry” of retired Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the Washington archdiocese said that the funds had been donated “by persons who want to cover Cardinal Wuerl’s expenses.” But the Pillar site reports that the audited financial statements of the archdiocese say the funds come from “net assets without donor restrictions.”

