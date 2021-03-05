Catholic World News

Canadian bishops call out governments over unfair treatment in Covid regulations

March 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “As Quebec movie theatres welcome up to 250 patrons as pandemic protocols begin to loosen, churches remain limited to only 10 people — including the presiding priest — at worship services,” the report begins.

