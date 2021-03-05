Catholic World News

Washington archdiocese allocates $2M for Cardinal Wuerl’s ‘continuing ministry’

March 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Donald Wuerl was Archbishop of Washington from 2006 to 2018, and apostolic administrator until Cardinal Wilton Gregory’s 2019 appointment. “The archdiocese, which has pledged in recent years a commitment to financial transparency, has not responded to questions about the details of Wuerl’s continued ministry, the costs associated with it, or the source of the funds allocated for Wuerl,” according to the report.

