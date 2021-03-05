Catholic World News

Bishops’ commission, other groups call on EU to protect work-free Sunday

March 05, 2021

Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: The European Sunday Alliance said that t”he Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated existing challenges of digitalization by intensifying work and extending working hours, thus putting a healthy work-life balance at risk for more people.”

