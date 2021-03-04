Catholic World News

Lebanon: Chaldeans back Maronite call for international conference

March 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Chaldean Church in Lebanon has endorsed the call by Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Rai for an international conference to resolve the country’s political stalemate. The Chaldean Council issued a public statement that it “does not expect current problems to be solved without international initiatives.”

