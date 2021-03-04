Catholic World News

Washington Post notes bishops differ on Covid vaccine

March 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Washington Post report has called attention to the different messages that American Catholic bishops have released regarding a newly available Covid vaccine. Several bishops have warned that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “morally compromised,” while other prelates have encouraged Catholics to receive whatever vaccine is available to them.

