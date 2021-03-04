Catholic World News

Accused priest sues bishop, saying he was slandered

March 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Daniel Lacroix, a priest of the Diocese of Fall River (Mass.), has sued his bishop. “The suit does not seek monetary compensation, but a declaratory judgment that Lacroix did not engage in any misconduct,” according to the report.

