Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
3rd man alleges inappropriate behavior by popular Chicago priest Pfleger

March 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The man said he does not plan to file an independent claim with the archdiocese or to seek a financial settlement,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

