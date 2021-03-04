Catholic World News

Dianna Ortiz, American nun tortured in Guatemala, dies at 62

March 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Ursuline sister was the author of The Blindfold’s Eyes: My Journey from Torture to Truth.

