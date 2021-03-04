Catholic World News

Texas governor lifts Covid restrictions; El Paso bishop maintains 25% capacity limit

March 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “This community is not anywhere near a level that experts refer to as ‘herd immunity’ and we will not reach that level for some time,” Bishop Mark Seitz said after Gov. Greg Abbott ended all Covid restrictions. “For the time being, churches will be limited to a maximum of 25 percent of their capacity.”

