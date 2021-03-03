Catholic World News

Pope renews plea for peace as troops kill at least 10 protesters in Myanmar

March 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made a new appeal for peace in Myanmar during his regular public audience on March 3. The urgent papal plea came following news that security forces had killed at least 10 people in confrontations with people protesting the military coup.

