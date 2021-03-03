Catholic World News

White House silent on forcing doctors to perform abortion

March 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At a White House briefing, press secretary Jan Psaki declined to answer a reporter’s question about whether the Biden administration would require doctors to perform abortion under the terms of the Equality Act, if that proposed legislation becomes law. When pressed to address the “conscience concerns” of pro-life doctors, Psaki said only that Biden supports the Roe v. Wade decision.

