German bishops’ president tells priests: allow intercommunion on a personal basis

March 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the German bishops’ conference has instructed priests that there should be “no general, inter-denominational reception of the Eucharist.” But at an ecumenical event scheduled for May, Bishop Georg Bätzing continued, priests should administer Communion to individual non-Catholics who request it. Bishop Bätzing has said that he personally gives Communion to anyone who has made a “personal decision of conscience” to approach the Eucharist.

