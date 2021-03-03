Catholic World News

Vandals steal and behead statue, cause other damage at Fort Worth parish

March 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fort Worth Star-Telegram

CWN Editor's Note: “Vandalism of property is always wrong,” the diocese said in a statement. “When that property holds religious and spiritual significance such vandalism carries with it the sin of sacrilege and shows a disposition of hatred.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!