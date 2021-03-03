Catholic World News

Hundreds demonstrate in Sioux City against closure of Catholic churches

March 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We’ve supported our churches financially,” said one parishioner, after the rural Iowa diocese announced plans for church closings and mergers. “We’ve taken care of their buildings. We show up there. We are at Mass. We are vibrant, active parishes that are being shut down.”

