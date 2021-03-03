Catholic World News

US bishops’ doctrine, pro-life chairmen address use of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

March 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines raised concerns because an abortion-derived cell line was used for testing them, but not in their production,” the prelates said. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, was developed, tested and is produced with abortion-derived cell lines raising additional moral concerns. . . . If one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s.”

