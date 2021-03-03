Catholic World News
Polish court acquits activists who put LGBT rainbow on icon
March 03, 2021
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: The acquitted activists produced and distributed altered images of the Black Madonna of Czestochowa.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
