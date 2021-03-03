Catholic World News

US bishops’ working group on President Biden recommends document on ‘Eucharistic coherence’

March 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a March 1 memo, Archbishop José H. Gomez , the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ president, said that the working group recommended that the bishops’ Committee on Doctrine draft a document on “Eucharistic coherence,” “in the hope that it will strengthen an understanding and deepen a common faith in the gift that has been given to us in the Sacrament of the Altar.”

