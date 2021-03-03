Catholic World News

USCCB: Urgent action needed to prevent taxpayer funding for abortion in Covid relief bill

March 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Committee for a Human Life Amendment

CWN Editor's Note: “Unfortunately, unlike previous COVID relief bills, this bill appropriates billions of taxpayer dollars that are not subject to longstanding, bi-partisan pro-life protections that are needed to prevent this funding from paying for abortions,” the USCCB notes. “The Senate is expected to vote this week.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to allow a vote on a pro-life Hyde amendment addition to the bill.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!