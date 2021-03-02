Catholic World News

Pakistani Catholics honor Shahbaz Bhatti on 10th anniversary of killing

March 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Young Catholics in the Punjab province gathered for a Mass to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of Shahbaz Bhatti, the Catholic government minister who was assassinated after making public pleas for religious minorities. Father Emmanuel Parvez, who celebrated the memorial Mass, said that Bhatti was “a precious source of inspiration for young people in Pakistan.”

