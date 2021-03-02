Catholic World News

‘An economic and social time bomb’: some Chinese leaders call for end to fertility limits

March 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Within five years, China will lose 35 million adults of working age,” according to the report. “In 2020 there were 10.03 million newborns: the previous year there were 11.79 million.”

