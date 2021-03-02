Catholic World News

Federal court rules New York’s no-fault divorce law did not infringe wife’s religious freedom

March 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Lynn King, a Pentecostal Christian, filed suit after her husband divorced her. “There can be no such thing as an indissoluble partnership,” the court said, quoting an earlier ruling. “Staying married against the wishes of the other adult . . . is not a vested right.”

