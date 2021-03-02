Catholic World News

European bishops organize Eucharistic ‘prayer chain’ during Lent

March 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Each European bishops’ conference has engaged in the organization of at least one Mass: it will be like creating a prayer chain, a Eucharistic chain in memory and in suffrage of so many people,” said Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, president of the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe.

