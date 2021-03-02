Catholic World News

Vandals strike at historic mother church of Knights of Columbus

March 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “About one-fifth of the center of each window was punched in and received this severe damage,” Father John Paul Walker, OP, of St. Mary Church in New Haven, Conn., said after four stained glass windows were vandalized.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!