Catholic World News

Despite cardinal’s plea, Dominicans haven’t posted a list of members credibly accused of abuse

March 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Chicago Sun-Times

CWN Editor's Note: “The province has made no decision with respect to a public listing of the names of those who have substantiated allegations against them,” said Father James Marchionda, OP, provincial of the Dominicans’ central province. “We have struggled with the process of reliably and fairly determining the credibility of allegations that were first made known to the province decades after the abuse is alleged to have occurred, most often after the accused friar has died and when corroborating or contrary evidence is no longer available.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!