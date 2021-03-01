Catholic World News

With Bishop Strickland’s permission, massive Catholic center planned for east Texas

March 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “A grand oratory, seven Catholic institutes, a retreat center, residences, [and] multilevel educational programs” are planned on 600 acres in Winona, Texas, for Veritatis Splendor, a site named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1993 encyclical on the Church’s moral teaching.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!