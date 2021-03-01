Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson issues message for Rare Disease Day

March 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for Rare Disease Day, Cardinal Peter Turkson, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, entrusted “to Mary, Mother of Mercy and Health of the Sick, all those affected by a rare disease, their families, those who care for them lovingly and all those who do their best to protect and recognize their right to care and to live a full life.” Following his February 28 Angelus address, Pope Francis also prayed for those suffering from rare diseases.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!