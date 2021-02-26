Catholic World News

Papal preacher delivers first Lenten Sermon

February 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the pontifical household, delivered the first Lenten Sermon on January 26, beginning a weekly series on the theme: “Who do you say that I am?” In the first Friday sermon, the Capuchin preacher remarked on the “sober drunkenness” of the apostles—who were thought by cynics to be drunk on wine when they were filled with the Holy Spirit.

