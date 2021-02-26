Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal, charged with ignoring abuse, could test Vatican justice system

February 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Comastri, who stepped down this week from his post at archpriest of St. Peter’s basilica, has been charged with ignoring sexual abuse at the Vatican’s own seminary. The charge of negligence against him could be pursued both as a canonical offense and as a crime under the Vatican’s civil code.

