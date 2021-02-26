Catholic World News

Bishops defend property after Spain claims irregularities in registration

February 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “In a 3,000-page report published Feb. 16, the government said the 34,961 assets registered before the law was modified in 2015 had included many nonreligious assets, including residential buildings, garages, farms and vineyards,” according to the report. “The report gives the Church until 2023 to provide proof of ownership of the assets.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!