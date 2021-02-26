Catholic World News

House passes Equality Act in 224-206 vote

February 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Rather than affirm human dignity in ways that meaningfully exceed existing practical protections, the Equality Act would discriminate against people of faith,” five bishops who chair USCCB committees warned in a February 23 letter. “It would also inflict numerous legal and social harms on Americans of any faith or none.”

