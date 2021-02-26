Catholic World News

Canadian bishops’ agency to end 24 partnerships over moral concerns

February 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Canadian Catholic Organization for Development and Peace – Caritas Canada conducted a joint review of the latter’s international partner organizations.

