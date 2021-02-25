Damascus archbishop sees Syria as sinking ship

Catholic World News

February 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNEWA

CWN Editor's Note: “950,000 families [are] living with death,” said Archbishop Samir Nassar. “More than 200,000 people have disappeared.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!