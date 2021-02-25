Catholic World News
Damascus archbishop sees Syria as sinking ship
February 25, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: “950,000 families [are] living with death,” said Archbishop Samir Nassar. “More than 200,000 people have disappeared.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
