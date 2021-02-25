Catholic World News

Biden administration withdraws from transgender athlete case

February 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration had supported female runners—referred to as “cisgender” in the wire story—who argued “they have been deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters.”

