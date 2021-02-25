Catholic World News

Reporter: Persecution of Laotian Christians is largely ignored

February 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast Asian nation of 7.4 million (map), a Communist state, is 53% Buddhist and 3% Christian, with 42% adhering to ethnic religions. “Laos’ Christians are among Asia’s most persecuted religious minorities, and the Vatican has largely ignored their plight,” writes James Lovelock.

