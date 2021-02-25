Catholic World News

‘We’re generals without armies, and the civil authorities know it’: 28 bishops speak confidentially about challenges

February 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The most sensitive matter in my various interviews involved bishops’ attitudes toward Pope Francis,” said Francis X. Maier. “All of the men I spoke with expressed a sincere fidelity to the Holy Father. But many also voiced an equally vigorous frustration with what they see as his ambiguous comments and behavior. . . . When pressed, none of the bishops I queried could report a single diocesan seminarian inspired to pursue priestly life by the current Pope.”

