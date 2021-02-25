Catholic World News

US bishops, debt-relief advocacy network ask President Biden to back global Covid aid

February 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on Jubilee USA Network

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic bishops and Jubilee USA are urging both short-term solutions to resolve the current crisis and long-term solutions to prevent the next one,” said Eric LeCompte, executive director of the Jubilee USA Network. “We need more aid and debt relief now for developing countries. We need a bankruptcy process, better trade agreements and to stop tax avoidance and corruption to prevent the next crisis.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!