Catholic World News

Brazilian priest who ‘concelebrated’ Mass with Protestant minister removed as pastor

February 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Vicente Costa of Jundiaí has referred the case to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in accord with norms published in 2010.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!